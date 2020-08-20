site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Giants' Donovan Solano: Sitting Thursday
By
RotoWire Staff

Solano is not starting Thursday against the Angels, Amy Gutierrez of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Solano has started the past six games, going 5-for-24 with five runs scored during that stretch. Wilmer Flores is starting at the keystone in place of Solano in this one.
