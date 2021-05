Solano went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, two additional runs scored and a walk in Saturday's 11-6 win over the Dodgers.

Solano cranked a two-run home run off Julio Urias in the third inning to extend the Giants' lead. The 33-year-old provided a rare home run, considering he has never hit more than four long balls in any given season of his career. Both of his homers this season came in the last three games against the Dodgers. He is slashing .269/.302/.410 in 86 plate appearances.