Solano started at the keystone Thursday, going 1-for-3 with an RBI in a 12-11 loss to the Rockies.

Solano appears to have stepped right into the the role Yangervis Solarte occupied prior to his release, starting against southpaws and making most of those appearances at second base. The 31-year-old slashed .322/.392/.437 over 97 plate appearances with Triple-A Sacramento prior to his callup, but he has shown little to no power or speed throughout his career, leaving him well off the fantasy radar.