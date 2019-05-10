Giants' Donovan Solano: Starts against southpaw
Solano started at the keystone Thursday, going 1-for-3 with an RBI in a 12-11 loss to the Rockies.
Solano appears to have stepped right into the the role Yangervis Solarte occupied prior to his release, starting against southpaws and making most of those appearances at second base. The 31-year-old slashed .322/.392/.437 over 97 plate appearances with Triple-A Sacramento prior to his callup, but he has shown little to no power or speed throughout his career, leaving him well off the fantasy radar.
More News
-
Giants' Donovan Solano: Set for promotion•
-
Giants' Donovan Solano: Available to play•
-
Giants' Donovan Solano: Removed after being hit by pitch•
-
Giants' Donovan Solano: Joins San Francisco on MiLB deal•
-
Dodgers' Donovan Solano: Lands on minor-league DL•
-
Dodgers' Donovan Solano: Reassigned to minors•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 8 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waiver wire, winners and losers
It's still hard to figure out what to make of Yu Darvish, but Scott White says Fantasy players...
-
Worry about these eight stars?
Concern level Thursday: Which hitters should you have real concern over, and which can you...
-
FBT Podcast: Buy or Sell edition
On the Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast we break down interesting pitching performances from...
-
Waivers: Peacock, Woodruff stand out
So after all the worry, Chris Sale is just fine, plus three pitchers and a slugger to add,...
-
Prospects: Alvarez getting close?
Yordan Alvarez may be entering the Astros' plans. Should Zac Gallen be entering yours? Scott...