Solano went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBI in Wednesday's 7-6 win over the Padres.

Though Solano is largely expected to work as a short-side platoon option in 2020 after producing a .339/.382/.461 slash line versus lefties last season, manager Gabe Kapler elected to give the infielder a rare start against a right-handed pitcher (Chris Paddack). After providing a single in one of his at-bats against Paddack, Solano came through with his biggest hit of the ninth versus another righty (Craig Stammen in the eighth), slugging a 380-foot home run to left field. With everyday third baseman Evan Longoria (oblique) due back from the injured list Thursday, Solano likely won't see many more opportunities against righties, but his spot in the lineup versus lefties remains secure.