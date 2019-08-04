Solano went 2-for-4 with two solo homers in Sundays 6-2 loss to Colorado.

Solano's rare display of power accounted for all damage the Giants could create on Sunday. The two homers matched his season total, giving him a career-high four long balls in 2019. The 31-year-old last had a multi-homer game in 2012 when he hit his first two career home runs.

