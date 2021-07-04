Solano went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a hit by pitch in Saturday's 6-5 win over Arizona.

Solano knocked in Brandon Crawford to cap a four-run rally in the third inning. All three of Solano's hits Saturday were singles. He's hit safely in nine of his last 11 games, going 14-for-42 (.333) with a home run, two RBI and four runs scored in that span. The infielder has a .278/.332/.386 slash line through 196 plate appearances, but he lacks much in the way of counting stats with three homers, 18 RBI, 21 runs scored and a stolen base.