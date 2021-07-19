Solano went 2-for-5 in Sunday's 2-1 loss to St. Louis.
The 33-year-old has started the second half on a high note with three straight two-hit performances. The downside to Solano's recent work is that all six of those hits were singles. The contact-hitting infielder is slashing .274/.325/.367 with three home runs, 21 RBI, 24 runs scored and a stolen base in 237 plate appearances. He shouldn't be expected to hit for much power nor provide much speed on the basepaths, but he's started six of the Giants' last seven games at second base.