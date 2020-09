Solano went 3-for-4 with a double, a triple and two runs scored in Tuesday's win over the Mariners.

Solano has now registered two three-hit performances in two of his last three games and seems to be heating up at the plate, hitting safely in five of seven contests this month and slashing .462/.500/.808 in that stretch. He also has six extra-base hits across that span after racking up seven during the entire month of August.