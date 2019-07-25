Giants' Donovan Solano: Two hits Wednesday
Solano got a start at the keystone Wednesday, going 2-for-4 with a double in a 4-1 loss to the Cubs.
Solano got a rare start against a righty, but it may have been the result of lefty Jon Lester getting scratched late due to an illness. The 31-year-old infielder has been a hit machine when called upon this month, going 21-for-54 (.389) over 16 games (11 starts) in July. Despite Solano's current hot streak, his inconsistent playing time and absence of power or speed suppresses his fantasy value.
