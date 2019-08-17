Solano came in as a replacement and went 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Friday's extra-innings win over Arizona.

Solano replaced Brandon Crawford mid-game, outperforming the starter by a mile despite also facing right-handed pitchers the rest of the way. The utility infielder has found new life in San Francisco, slashing a career-high .338/.368/.481 over 171 plate appearances. Solano has been finding his way into box scores more often (primarily against southpaws), but if he keeps things up and Crawford continues his season-long cold streak, a change at shortstop wouldn't be too surprising.