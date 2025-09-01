Gilbert went 3-for-5 with a triple, a double, three RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 13-2 win over the Orioles.

Gilbert supplied a two-run triple in the fourth inning and added an RBI double in the eighth. He remains in a part-time role, but he has logged three multi-hit efforts over his last 13 games. On the season, the rookie outfielder is hitting .190 with one home run, seven RBI, four runs scored and a stolen base across 42 plate appearances. He's also struck out 10 times and has yet to draw a walk. Gilbert figures to continue functioning as a fourth outfielder unless injuries open up more playing time.