Gilbert went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional RBI in Sunday's 7-1 win against Tampa Bay.

The rookie outfielder garnered the start in right field and logged his first long ball with a 384-foot solo shot off Rays reliever Mason Englert in the seventh. Gilbert then returned in the eighth to knock home an additional run on a single. The first 22 plate appearances of the 24-year-old's career have been rough with a .136/.136/.237 slash line and six strikeouts, as he entered Sunday with just one hit. Gilbert is currently stuck in a part-time role but perhaps this performance can gain him additional playing time.