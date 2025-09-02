Gilbert went 4-for-4 with a two-run home run and three total runs scored in an 8-2 win against the Rockies on Monday.

Gilbert ignited San Francisco's offense from the bottom of the order, reaching base in all four of his plate appearances while scoring three times. The lefty batter took Chase Dollander deep for a two-run homer in the third inning, marking his second long ball of the campaign. Gilbert was batting .097 through his first 14 contests this year, but he's suddenly caught fire at the plate, going 9-for-15 with five extra-base hits and seven RBI across his past four games.