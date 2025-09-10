Gilbert is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Though the left-handed-hitting Gilbert will retreat to the bench as the Diamondbacks send lefty Eduardo Rodriguez to the hill, the rookie appears to have overtaken Luis Matos as San Francisco's preferred option in right field. While the Giants faced right-handers in each of the previous six contests, Matos started just twice while Gilbert was included in the lineup on all six occasions. Over his last 10 games, Gilbert has slashed .353/.395/.706 with seven extra-base knocks, three walks, 10 RBI and nine runs.