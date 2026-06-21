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Giants' Drew Gilbert: Tallies three hits in defeat

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Gilbert went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Marlins.

Gilbert hit an RBI single in the second inning, lined a double to center field in the fourth and added another base hit in the eighth. The 25-year-old outfielder has appeared in all 17 of the Giants' games in June, during which he's batting .225 with six runs scored, three RBI and three doubles in 51 plate appearances. Overall, he's slashing .234/.310/.370 with 18 runs scored, 15 RBI and three long balls across 173 plate appearances this season.

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