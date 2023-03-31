Sanchez signed a minor-league contract with the Giants on Friday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
Sanchez will first report to the team's spring training complex in Arizona before eventually being assigned to a minor-league affiliate. The catcher will have the ability to opt out of his contract if he's not promoted to the majors by May 1. Sanchez has managed a lowly .195/.287/.394 batting line over the last three seasons, although he has hit 49 homers during that span. The Giants currently have Joey Bart and Robert Perez handling catching duties, with Blake Sabol operating as a third catcher/utility player.