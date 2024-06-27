Birdsong did not factor into the decision in a win over the Cubs on Wednesday, allowing three runs on six hits and three walks over 4.2 innings while striking out five.

Birdsong began to struggle with his command in the second inning, issuing walks to two of the first three batters he faced while also allowing a runner to advance on a wild pitch. He would go on to surrender one run in the frame before pitching a scoreless third, but was again tagged for a run in both the fourth and fifth frames. The rookie right-hander certainly didn't embarrass himself in his major league debut, even producing nine whiffs on the night, though he'll need to work on his command if he hopes to stick around in the Giants' rotation.