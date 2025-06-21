Birdsong allowed five runs (four earned) on seven hits and a walk while striking out four over 4.1 innings in a no-decision versus the Red Sox on Friday.

Birdsong ran into trouble in the third inning and also was scored on in the fourth and fifth frames. The Giants tied the game in the bottom of the fifth to spare him from staying on the hook for the loss, but it was another mediocre outing for Birdsong. The right-hander hadn't pitched since June 12 -- no reason was provided for the extended gap between starts, though the Giants' rotation has been in flux between the trade that sent Kyle Harrison to Boston and Justin Verlander's recent return from a pectoral injury. Birdsong has failed to complete five innings in three of his last five outings and now has a 3.25 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 55:20 K:BB through 52.2 innings over 17 appearances (six starts) this season. He's tentatively projected to make his next start at home in a favorable matchup versus the Marlins.