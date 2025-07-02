Birdsong (3-3) allowed four runs (three earned) on three hits and four walks while striking out six over four innings to take the loss Tuesday versus the Diamondbacks.

Birdsong has failed to complete five innings in four of his last five outings. He's also walked four or more batters in three of those starts, and he hasn't pitched well enough to limit the damage when his control is off. He's fortunate to have just two losses in that stretch, but he's looking a bit outmatched as a starter at this point in the year. Birdsong has a 4.30 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 62:28 K:BB through 60.2 innings across 19 appearances (eight starts) overall, but his ERA as a starter is at a less pleasant 5.54 through 37.1 frames. He is tentatively projected for a road start versus the Athletics this weekend.