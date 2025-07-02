Giants' Hayden Birdsong: Loses again Tuesday
Birdsong (3-3) allowed four runs (three earned) on three hits and four walks while striking out six over four innings to take the loss Tuesday versus the Diamondbacks.
Birdsong has failed to complete five innings in four of his last five outings. He's also walked four or more batters in three of those starts, and he hasn't pitched well enough to limit the damage when his control is off. He's fortunate to have just two losses in that stretch, but he's looking a bit outmatched as a starter at this point in the year. Birdsong has a 4.30 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 62:28 K:BB through 60.2 innings across 19 appearances (eight starts) overall, but his ERA as a starter is at a less pleasant 5.54 through 37.1 frames. He is tentatively projected for a road start versus the Athletics this weekend.
More News
-
Giants' Hayden Birdsong: Roughed up in loss•
-
Giants' Hayden Birdsong: Can't complete five frames•
-
Giants' Hayden Birdsong: Logs quality start in Colorado•
-
Giants' Hayden Birdsong: Wild in no-decision•
-
Giants' Hayden Birdsong: Strikes out five in win•
-
Giants' Hayden Birdsong: Strikes out six in defeat•