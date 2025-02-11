Birdsong could be on the outside looking in for a spot in the Giants' rotation, Maria Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Birdsong flashed plenty of promise last season, particularly from a strikeouts perspective, posting a 4.75 ERA and 88:43 K:BB over 72 innings covering 16 starts. However, with the signing of Justin Verlander and expected return of Jordan Hicks to the rotation, Birdsong could begin the 2025 campaign back at Triple-A Sacramento. It might not be the worst thing since Birdsong still needs to work on his control, but he has some of the best upside of any of the Giants' starting pitchers and still figures to spend ample time in the major-league rotation.