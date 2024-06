The Giants selected Birdsong's contract from Triple-A Sacramento ahead of his start Wednesday versus the Cubs, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.

Birdsong earned a promotion to Triple-A in mid-June after putting up a 2.05 ERA and 1.12 WHIP with Double-A Richmond, and he'll now be launched into the majors due to the Giants' injury situation. Mason Black was optioned to Sacramento in a corresponding move, and Raymond Burgos was DFA'd to create a 40-man roster spot.