Birdsong (2-0) allowed two runs on two hits and two walks over six innings Sunday, striking out 12 and earning a win over the Rockies.

Birdsong carved through Colorado's lineup and turned in the best start of his young MLB career. Prior to Sunday's performance, he hadn't struck out more than five batters in an outing. The only damage against him was a two-run shot by Brendan Rodgers in the fourth inning. Birdsong forced a whopping 27 swinging strikes, including 12 with the curveball and 10 with the slider. He's sporting a 3.55 ERA with a 30:12 K:BB through 25.1 innings. Birdsong's next outing is expected to be a rematch at home against the Rockies.