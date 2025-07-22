Giants' Hayden Birdsong: Sent down after disastrous start
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Giants optioned Birdsong to Triple-A Sacramento on Tuesday, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
The transaction comes one day after Birdsong failed to record an out during an awful start in Atlanta. It was more than just a one-start blip for the righty, as Birdsong had collected a 10.38 ERA and 17:18 K:BB across 17.1 innings covering his last five outings. Carson Seymour has been added to the roster and could take Birdsong's spot in the rotation, with Mason Black and Carson Whisenhunt also representing options.
