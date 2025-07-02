default-cbs-image
Ramos is not in the Giants' starting lineup against the Diamondbacks on Wednesday, Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Ramos has struggled at the plate as of late, having gone 2-for-24 with one run, two walks and eight strikeouts over his last six games. With Ramos on the bench, Luis Matos will start in left field and bat sixth.

