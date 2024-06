Ramos went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Monday's 7-6 win over the Cubs.

Ramos has multiple hits in 10 of his 15 games in June, and he's also hit seven homers and driven in 18 runs this month. The 24-year-old has put it all together, going from fading prospect to a leader in the Giants' offense after seizing an everyday role in May. He's at a .328/.404/.577 slash line with nine long balls, 31 RBI, 16 runs scored, seven doubles and one stolen base over 36 contests.