Ramos went 1-for-3 with a double in Friday's 3-0 loss to the Yankees.

Ramos accounted for San Francisco's lone hit, a double to right field in the second inning. He has recorded a hit in each of the Giants' first two games, going 2-for-7 with four strikeouts. The 26-year-old outfielder played in a career-high 157 regular-season games in 2025, slashing .256/.328/.400 with 85 runs scored, 69 RBI, 21 long balls and six stolen bases across 695 plate appearances.