Ramos went 3-for-5 with one walk, one RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 13-2 win over the Orioles.

Ramos has logged three multi-hit efforts over his last five games, putting together a strong finish to August after a rough patch in the middle of the month. He didn't add much power this month -- just five of his 29 hits went for extra bases (two home runs, three doubles), and he batted .271 over 26 games. On the season, Ramos is at a .268/.341/.408 slash line with 16 homers, 58 RBI, 70 runs scored and six stolen bases over 133 contests.