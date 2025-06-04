Ramos went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 3-2 extra-inning loss to the Padres.

Ramos continued a strong stretch at the plate, hitting safely for the seventh game in a row. He's 11-for-30 (.367) with two homers and a triple during the streak. The outfielder is up to 11 homers, 31 RBI, 39 runs scored, five stolen bases, 11 doubles, one triple and a .293/.358/.493 slash line through 59 contests. Ramos has also hit leadoff in four straight games, including three in a row versus right-handed pitchers, suggesting he has bumped Mike Yastrzemski out of the top spot.