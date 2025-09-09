Ramos went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Monday's 11-5 win over the Diamondbacks.

Ramos put the finishing touches on the Giants' five-run sixth inning with his homer. The outfielder has hit safely in nine of his last 11 games, going 16-for-48 (.333) with two homers and six RBI in that span. For the season, he's at a .266/.338/.405 slash line with 17 homers, 61 RBI, 75 runs scored and six stolen bases over 139 contests. Ramos' power is down from last year's 22-homer effort over 121 games, but the rest of his production is fairly steady in comparison.