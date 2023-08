Ramos went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Saturday's 9-3 loss to the Rangers.

Ramos has a homer and a double over the last two games, with Saturday marking his first time in the starting lineup since his recall from Triple-A Sacramento on Wednesday. His long ball was the first of his big-league career. For the season, the 23-year-old outfielder is batting .233 over 32 plate appearances while operating mainly in a reserve role when in the majors.