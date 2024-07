Ramos went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Thursday's 4-2 win over Atlanta.

Ramos had a quiet stretch in the later part of June, but he's now bounced back with four multi-hit efforts over his last five games. In that span, he's hit two homers and two doubles while driving in five runs. The outfielder is at a .298/.373/.530 slash line with 12 long balls, 40 RBI, 24 runs scored and two stolen bases over 225 plate appearances this season.