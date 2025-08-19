Ramos went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Monday's 4-3 win over the Padres.

Ramos ended his 34-game homer drought when he led off the game with a long ball. During that span, the outfielder hit a paltry .245 with just four doubles, five RBI and a 12:34 BB:K. Ramos is up to 15 homers on the year, and he's posted a .267/.339/.408 slash line with 53 RBI, 64 runs scored and six stolen bases over 123 contests. He's avoided an outright slump, but the lack of power has made him tough to trust despite a near-everyday role as the Giants' starting left fielder.