Giants' Heliot Ramos: Logs two hits in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ramos went 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI in Sunday's 8-6 loss to the Blue Jays.
Ramos drove in the Giants' first run with an RBI single to left field in the first inning. The 25-year-old outfielder added a double in the seventh, marking his second multi-hit performance over his last three games. Across 62 plate appearances this month, Ramos is slashing .224/.258/.310 with five RBI, two runs scored, two doubles, one home run and a 24.2 percent strikeout rate in 15 outings.
