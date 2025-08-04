Ramos went 2-for-4 with two runs scored, an RBI and a walk in Sunday's 12-4 win over the Mets.

Ramos drew a walk in the third inning before coming around to score on a three-run homer. The 25-year-old outfielder added an RBI single in the fourth and another base hit in the ninth before scoring again. Ramos has recorded six multi-hit performances over 15 games since the All-Star break, slashing .305/.386/.356 with nine runs scored, four RBI, three doubles and one stolen base across 70 plate appearances during that span.