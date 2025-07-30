Ramos went 0-for-2 with two walks and a stolen base in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Pirates.

While it didn't pay off with a run, Ramos was able to swipe a bag in the first inning. This was the outfielder's first successful steal since he pilfered two bases June 1 in Miami, and it was his first attempt since June 19 against the Guardians. Ramos doesn't offer a ton of speed, but he continues to serve as the Giants' regular leadoff hitter versus lefties, and he's been atop the order against three of the last six opposing right-handers as well. Ramos has a steady .268/.343/.425 slash line with 14 home runs, six steals, 50 RBI, 56 runs scored, 20 doubles and one triple across 106 contests this season.