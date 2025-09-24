Ramos went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Tuesday's 9-8 loss to the Cardinals.

Ramos reached the 20-homer mark for the second year in a row when he went yard in the sixth inning. He's hit three of those long balls over his last five games, a span that also includes a trio of multi-hit efforts. For the season, the outfielder is up to a .259/.331/.401 slash line with 66 RBI, 84 runs scored, 24 doubles, one triple and six stolen bases over 153 contests as the Giants' starting left fielder.