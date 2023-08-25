The Giants recalled Ramos from Triple-A Sacramento on Friday, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Ramos was just sent back to the minors Tuesday, but he's needed again for outfield depth after the Giants lost Michael Conforto to a left hamstring strain. Ramos, 23, carries a rough .220/.273/.390 batting line in 44 plate appearances this season at the major-league level.
