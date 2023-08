San Francisco recalled Ramos from Triple-A Sacramento on Wednesday, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Ramos has struggled in limited action at the major-league level, but the 23-year-old former top prospect boasts a .307/.365/.575 batting line with 10 homers and eight steals in 50 games this season between Low-A and Triple-A. He could get some starts in the Giants' outfield while AJ Pollock (oblique) is on the shelf.