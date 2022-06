Ramos was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento and is starting in right field and batting third Saturday against the Dodgers, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.

The righty-hitting prospect slots right into the heart of the lineup against lefty Clayton Kershaw. It may only be a brief stint in the majors for Ramos, who is hitting .212/.300/.332 with six home runs and two steals in 47 games at Triple-A.