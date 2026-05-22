Giants' Heliot Ramos: Receives PRP injection in quad

Ramos received a PRP injection in his injured right quadriceps and will be shut down for one week, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Ramos was placed on the 10-day injured list with a strained right quad last weekend and will now take it easy for the next seven days. The outfielder is looking at more than the minimum 10 days on the injured list. Ramos has slashed .267/.307/.424 with four home runs, 20 RBI, 19 runs scored and a 10:47 BB:K across 176 plate appearances this season.