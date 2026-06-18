Giants' Heliot Ramos: Scores in rehab outing

Ramos (quadriceps) went 1-for-5 with a walk and a run scored in Triple-A Sacramento's 9-6 win over Oklahoma City on Wednesday.

Ramos began his rehab assignment with Sacramento after landing on the 10-day injured list May 16 with a right quadriceps strain. The 26-year-old outfielder singled in the fifth before coming around to score, and he also drew a walk in the sixth. Before he was sent to the IL, Ramos slashed .267/.307/.424 with 20 RBI, 19 runs scored, four home runs and a 26.7 percent strikeout rate across 176 plate appearances.