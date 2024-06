Ramos went 3-for-4 with a double and a walk in Monday's 5-4 win over the Cubs.

Ramos went 1-for-22 over his previous five games before breaking out of the slump emphatically in Monday's contest. The outfielder started June hot and has claimed an everyday role in center field. Overall, he's slashing .301/.375/.534 with 10 home runs, 35 RBI, 17 runs scored, one stolen base and eight doubles over 184 plate appearances.