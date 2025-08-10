Ramos went 2-for-4 with a run scored in Saturday's 4-2 loss to Washington.

Ramos singled in the third and added another base hit in the eighth before coming around to score. The 25-year-old outfielder has delivered four multi-hit performances in his last six games, slashing .400/.483/.400 with five runs scored, an RBI and a 4:3 BB:K across 29 plate appearances during that span. Overall, he's now slashing .274/.349/.417 with 62 runs scored, 51 RBI, 14 home runs and six stolen bases across 507 plate appearances in 115 games.