The Giants recalled Ramos from Triple-A Sacramento on Wednesday, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The 24-year-old has a .953 OPS in 30 games for Sacramento this season and will now receive a look in the big leagues as Jorge Soler (shoulder) lands on the injured list. Ramos has a career .470 OPS in the majors, but he's played in just 34 games and has never received an extended run of playing time. He's batting seventh as the designated hitter Wednesday against the Rockies.