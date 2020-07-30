Bishop (illness) is no longer experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 and has been cleared to work out in Arizona, but his test results remain inconclusive, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Until Bishop formally clears all of MLB's COVID-19-related protocols, he won't be allowed to report to the Giants' alternate training site in Sacramento. The Giants are reportedly looking at other ways to prove that Bishop is no longer infected, but in any case, the 2019 first-round pick isn't expected to make his big-league debut this season.