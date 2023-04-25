Junis is expected to serve as a bulk reliever behind opener John Brebbia in Tuesday's game against the Cardinals, Danny Emerman of KNBR 680 San Francisco reports.

Tuesday had been lefty Sean Manaea's turn in the rotation, but manager Gabe Kapler is expected to push the southpaw to the back of the Giants' pitching schedule to optimize matchups against the Cardinals' right-handed-heavy lineup. With that in mind, Manaea presumably won't be called upon to work in long relief during the three-game series with St. Louis, making Junis the top candidate to eat innings once Brebbia exits Tuesday after what will likely be a 1-to-2-inning start. Junis should be well rested after having not pitched since April 18, when he recorded eight outs in relief.