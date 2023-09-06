Junis allowed two runs on four hits and one walk while striking out two over 2.2 innings during Tuesday's 11-8 loss to the Cubs. He did not factor in the decision.

Junis led the Giants' staff in both innings pitched and pitches (44; 27 strikes), though it was far from a true bulk assignment. The right-hander remains a versatile option out of the bullpen, but he has been pitching roughly every fifth day for a few weeks. Junis has a 3.97 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 88:20 K:BB across 79.1 innings over 37 appearances (four starts). Given the length of Tuesday's outing, he could be available some time over the weekend against the Rockies, though he would line up to make his next outing versus the Guardians.