Junis was removed from Friday's game against the Dodgers in the top of the sixth inning due to an apparent left hamstring injury, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Junis slipped on the mound in the top of the sixth inning and appeared to be grabbing at his left hamstring as he limped off the field afterward. The right-hander threw 92 pitches (64 strikes) prior to his departure and allowed two runs on five hits and a walk while striking out five in five innings. The severity of his injury hasn't yet been revealed.