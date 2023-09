Junis was lifted from Saturday's game against the Dodgers with neck tightness, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Junis was supposed to work in bulk relief for the Giants, but he made it just 1.1 innings before departing with the neck issue. Ross Stripling, another bulk relief option, replaced him to begin the bottom of the fifth. It's unclear what Junis' availability will be leading into the final week of the regular season.