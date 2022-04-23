Junis (1-0) allowed three hits over five scoreless innings Friday, striking out four and earning a win over Washington.

Junis was promoted from Triple-A Sacramento on Friday and made his Giants debut out of the bullpen in Friday's victory. He allowed just one extra-base hit and was never in much danger during the dominant outing. Due to several injuries to the Giants' starting pitching group, Junis will likely stick around on the MLB roster and could find himself in the starting rotation next week.